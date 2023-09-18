Oppenheimer Is Now The Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever, Beating Bohemian Rhapsody

The star-studded film currently has a box office gross of roughly $912.7 million, while Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $910.8 million.

The film is also the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. The Barbie movie recently achieved this milestone, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. film.

Oppenheimer is about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who worked as director of the Manhattan Project.

The Manhattan Project was a secret research group that was in charge of creating the first weapon of mass destruction during the arms race.

The titular character is played by Cillian Murphy, and he performs alongside Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and many other superstar actors.

It is believed that Oppenheimer will be a favourite at this year’s Academy Awards, and is pegged to be nominated for Best Picture.