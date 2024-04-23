Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

Trump’s defence lawyers say no crime was committed.

Jurors in the historic trial also heard briefly on Monday from the prosecution's first witness: former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who prosecutors say participated in a "catch and kill" scheme to suppress unflattering stories about Trump and help him get elected.

In the first-ever trial of a former US president, Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a $US130,000 ($A202,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says they had 10 years earlier. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the encounter took place.

Prosecutors portrayed the payment as a criminal effort to deceive voters at a time when Trump was facing other accusations of crude sexual behaviour.

"This was a planned, coordinated, long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election, to help Donald Trump get elected through illegal expenditures to silence people who had something bad to say about his behaviour," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said.

"It was election fraud, pure and simple."

The lawyers made their opening statements in what may be the only one of Trump's four criminal prosecutions to go to trial before his November 5 election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.