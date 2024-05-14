OpenAI's New Version Of ChatGPT Can Flirt

The update, GPT-4o, will be rolled out to all users of ChatGPT for free, and will be available via a new desktop app, as well as the current online version and mobile app.

GPT-4o was demonstrated during a livestream from the company's headquarters in San Francisco, and when an OpenAI employee paid the chatbot a compliment, it flirtatiously responded "Oh stop it, you're making me blush."

The update is described as "a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction", and is capable of translating languages, as well as interpreting and responding to any combination of text, audio and image inputs.

The chatbot uses an American woman's voice, and can also identify emotions from human expressions, which was demonstrated during the livestream on Monday.

OpenAI researcher Barret Zoph asked ChatGPT to look at a selfie of him and determine what emotions he was showing.

The chatbot responded "It looks like you're feeling pretty happy and cheerful … whatever's going on, it looks like you're in a great mood."

The update sees the chatbot capable of handling interruptions and has memory so it can recall previous inputs.