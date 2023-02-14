Op Shops Are Becoming Too Trendy And Unaffordable, Isolating Those On A Budget

Gone are the days when people were embarrassed to admit to purchasing goods from op shops; these days it’s so popular there are #thrifting trends on social media with millions of views.

The growth in popularity has led to an increase in price at some charity shops. However, many remark that it’s made visiting the stores unaffordable. And at a time when the rise in the cost of living is affecting so many, this is especially challenging for those who lean on op shops outside of the new trend.

So why the price increase? Well, it’s your fault. I honestly don’t know how you sleep at night.

Although, Richard Wood, head of retail for Red Cross Australia put it way nicer, acknowledging that the spike in demand, particularly in metropolitan areas, is largely the reason for the increased prices.

Wood explained to the ABC one of the things to consider is value, which doesn’t always mean cheap.

“You might have a $50 Country Road item that is great quality and a lot of people wouldn't regard that as being cheap, but they could see that as really good value," he told the ABC.

Wood also added that the money raised in stores supports those in need.

“The money that we raise through the shops goes to support those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable and they are often not in the areas that we have a shop.”

Next, he says that he respects the intention of the person who donates the items. Wood recalls being in a store where a woman was audibly shocked at the price of an item she had previously donated, expecting it to be sold for more and disappointed that it wasn’t.

Lastly, Omer Soker, chief executive of Charitable Recycling Australia, notes that this is predominantly happening and being reported in metropolitan stores.

“For every cool, vintage, bespoke one, there are nine others doing everyday essentials — and our benchmarking shows the average item price is $5, that's across all products,” he told the ABC.

But also the growth in popularity means a massive reduction in overall fashion waste. Soker states, “I think there's about 1 million tonnes diverted from landfill each year, almost $1 billion raised for social good, and 8,000 tonnes of carbon emissions saved. So more growth means more of that."

Image: TikTok @jaclyn_snaps & @tamsynirl