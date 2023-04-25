The Project

Online Passport Renewal Is On The Way For Aussies

Online passport renewal is on the way for Aussies, meaning you will no longer have to go to your local Post Office to hand in your documents.

The new system will be through the MyGovID app, allowing you to confirm your identity electronically.

This means an end to having to get a Justice of the Peace signing paperwork, speeding up the process for both the applicant and the passport office.

The new system will also allow the use of digital signatures to countersign electronic documents, as well as allow digital statutory declarations and deeds.

The expanded MyGovID system will also allow you to update your electoral roll address, which currently requires a Justice of the Peace to sign statutory declarations confirming identity and address.

The move will streamline the process and bring all states and territories into line with each other.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the new system will save around $400 million a year.

