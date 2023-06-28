The Project

Online Gambling Ads Should Be Banned Across All Media; Parliamentary Inquiry Recommends

According to a new report to the federal government, all online gambling ads should be banned in Australia within three years.

Gambling ads could be a thing of the past within three years in Australia after the federal government received recommendations from a parliamentary inquiry into the harms of online gambling.

The inquiry, tabled Wednesday, made 31 recommendations around online gambling.

As part of the recommendations, companies such as Sportsbet and Tabcorp would be banned from advertising their betting platforms and made to pay a "harm reduction levy."

A levy on online gambling services, the national regulation of online gambling, the establishment of an ombudsman, and a public education campaign were also among the recommendations.

"Australians are the biggest losers in the world when it comes to gambling," Labor MP Peta Murphy, who led the inquiry, said.

"We have a culture where sport and gambling are intrinsically linked.

"These behaviours are causing increasingly widespread and serious harm to individuals, families, and communities.

"The torrent of advertising is inescapable. It is manipulating an impressionable and vulnerable audience to gamble online."

The recommendations come after months of debate around betting advertisements from all sides of parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously labelling them as "annoying", while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for a ban on ads during sports matches.

