The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Online Chat Site Omegle, Which Randomly Connected People, Has Shut Down After 14 Years

Online Chat Site Omegle, Which Randomly Connected People, Has Shut Down After 14 Years

Online chat website Omegle, which paired random strangers for video calls and chats, has shut down after its founder admitted it had enabled ‘heinous crimes’.

The free site, which launched in 2009, randomly paired users too hat in anonymously in one-on-one sessions, which they could opt out of by ending the chat.

Omegle announced its shutdown on Wednesday by sharing an image of a tombstone alongside a lengthy statement.

Founder Leif K-Brooks said it had become too difficult to fight misuse of the platform amid hoards of complaints it was being used by predators to connect with and abuse children.

“In recent years, it seems like the whole world has become more ornery … whatever the reason, people have become faster to attack and slower to recognise each other’s shared humanity,” he said.

“One aspect of this has been a constant barrage of attacks on communication services, Omegle included, based on the behaviour of a malicious subset of users.”

Prior to being shut down, the site had 73 million users a month.

The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video
NEXT STORY

The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

Familiar to kids and parents everywhere, an iconic Australian car known for its big red exterior playfully took on the luxury auto brand Bentley in a good-natured online parody.
Woman Stunned to Witness Date Eating Food From Stranger’s Plates

Woman Stunned to Witness Date Eating Food From Stranger’s Plates

We have all experienced a subpar date before, but a woman in the UK can beat all of our nightmare stories.
US Lolly Company Has Nearly $393,000 Worth Of Rare KitKats Stolen

US Lolly Company Has Nearly $393,000 Worth Of Rare KitKats Stolen

A New York lolly company has had AU$ 1393,000 (US$ 250,000) worth of rare Japanese KitKats stolen after thieves implemented a new scam that involves fraud and fictitious pickups.
Airline Will Honour All $2 Tickets Purchased During Booking System Glitch

Airline Will Honour All $2 Tickets Purchased During Booking System Glitch

China Southern Airlines plans to honour all tickets bought during a system glitch on Wednesday evening that listed flights to Chengdu for as low as 10 yuan, which is about $2 AUD.
Husband Creates “Taylor Swift Jar” For His Wife To Put Money In Every Time She Mentions Her Name

Husband Creates “Taylor Swift Jar” For His Wife To Put Money In Every Time She Mentions Her Name

A woman has gone viral after she revealed that her husband made her a ‘Taylor Swift Jar’ where she has to pay every time she mentions the popstars name or anything related to her.