Online Chat Site Omegle, Which Randomly Connected People, Has Shut Down After 14 Years

The free site, which launched in 2009, randomly paired users too hat in anonymously in one-on-one sessions, which they could opt out of by ending the chat.

Omegle announced its shutdown on Wednesday by sharing an image of a tombstone alongside a lengthy statement.

Founder Leif K-Brooks said it had become too difficult to fight misuse of the platform amid hoards of complaints it was being used by predators to connect with and abuse children.

“In recent years, it seems like the whole world has become more ornery … whatever the reason, people have become faster to attack and slower to recognise each other’s shared humanity,” he said.

“One aspect of this has been a constant barrage of attacks on communication services, Omegle included, based on the behaviour of a malicious subset of users.”

Prior to being shut down, the site had 73 million users a month.