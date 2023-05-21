One Year Of Labor And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

The Prime Minister had barely landed in the Lodge before he blasted off again. Jet-set Albanese racking up photo ops all around the world, from aircraft carriers to cricket pitches.

The Prime Minister pulled off a difficult double act by shoring up security while repairing relations with China.

Albanese also introduced a new climate policy to fight emissions.

But the one record that Aussies have mixed reactions is the cost of living crisis.

The government is trying to walk a tightrope, easing cost-of-living pressures without feeding inflation, while fending off attacks from both flanks.

Also causing problems is Labor’s key election promise, the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, failing to secure bipartisan support.

But judging by Labor’s wins in the Aston by-election, along with the Victoria and NSW state election, voters seem to like what they’ve seen.