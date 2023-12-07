One Woman’s Social Media Blunder Leaves Her With $92,000 Dinner Bill

The woman, only identified by her surname, Wang, went out to dinner with her friend in Kunming in South West China, according to the South China Morning Post.

Wang posted an image of her dinner on the Chinese social media app WeChat, which also featured the table’s QR code, which is used to order and pay for food.

Wang was shocked when she received the check for 430,000 Yuan ($AU 92,250). It turned out that people had remotely scanned the code and ordered huge quantities of food from the restaurant.

This reportedly included 2,580 orders of squid, 1,850 of duck blood (a regional dish), and 9,990 orders of shrimp paste.

Thankfully, the restaurant noticed the problem and moved Wang and her friend to another table.