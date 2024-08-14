One-Third Of Students Fail To Meet Basic Literacy & Numeracy Standards NAPLAN Finds

Federal ministers were also batting back calls for the Commonwealth to direct funding towards public schools after the NAPLAN results showed wide disparities among disadvantaged groups.

Almost 1.3 million students in year three, five, seven and nine received their results from the National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) on Wednesday.

Across every year group, about one in three fell short of expectations and roughly one in ten needed additional support.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all governments had a responsibility to improve student performance.

"These are alarming results and we certainly need to do better with states and territories," he told the ABC on Wednesday.

NSW Education Minister Prue Car said states could not help students without more federal money.

The Commonwealth has urged all states to sign onto its Better and Fairer Schools Agreement, which will provide support and an additional $16 billion in funding with the hopes of increasing the number of year 12 finishers.

