The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

One-Third Of Students Fail To Meet Basic Literacy & Numeracy Standards NAPLAN Finds

One-Third Of Students Fail To Meet Basic Literacy & Numeracy Standards NAPLAN Finds

Student outcomes cannot improve without more federal funding, state education ministers say, after national tests showed one third of children are failing to meet basic literacy and numeracy standards.

Federal ministers were also batting back calls for the Commonwealth to direct funding towards public schools after the NAPLAN results showed wide disparities among disadvantaged groups.

Almost 1.3 million students in year three, five, seven and nine received their results from the National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) on Wednesday.

Across every year group, about one in three fell short of expectations and roughly one in ten needed additional support.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all governments had a responsibility to improve student performance.

"These are alarming results and we certainly need to do better with states and territories," he told the ABC on Wednesday.

NSW Education Minister Prue Car said states could not help students without more federal money.

The Commonwealth has urged all states to sign onto its Better and Fairer Schools Agreement, which will provide support and an additional $16 billion in funding with the hopes of increasing the number of year 12 finishers.

With AAP.

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste
NEXT STORY

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

    A man has admitted he left a dream European holiday after his mother-in-law used his toothpaste.
    Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

    Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

    An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York reportedly made an emergency landing in Phoenix after a passenger was found to be infested with lice.
    Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

    Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

    An influencer has gone viral after applying poo to her face to better her skin.
    Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

    Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

    Authorities in New Zealand are urging Kiwis not to eat a specific brand of lolly after drug-testing revealed a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine.
    Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

    Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

    Coca-Cola has divided its fans with a new flavour hitting the shelves: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar.