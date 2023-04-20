One Mum’s Attempt To Make Her Child A Cute Lunchbox Snack Turned Into A ‘Horror Scene’, Leaving The Internet In Stitches

Posted in Facebook Group, ‘What I Asked For VS What I Got’ Facebook Group, the mum explained she tried to recreate a face with a moustache that kind of resembled the Pringles man on a Babybel cheese.

“Tried to pack a cute lunch for my kid using a baby bell cheese and a candy moustache.”

“Me at pick-up: Sooooooo?? Did you like your lunch😏😉?? (*waits for giggles of delight*)

“Them: WHAT?! NO!!! GEEZ MUM! What the heck was that even supposed to beeee?!??”

The mum posted before and after pictures of the snack and commenters lost it.

“This is horrifying. Your poor kid,” one commenter said.

“HAHAHHH this is the best. And sooo funny that our kid thought you purposely made it that way,” another said.

“The Pringles man has seen better. He’s been through a lot,” one person wrote.

“That is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” another woman said.

“This looks like a ‘be good when you get home or else’ sort of warning.”

Image: Facebook