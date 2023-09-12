One Melbourne City Council Is Looking To Ban Dogs From All Pubs

Melbourne resident Sam Roundtree has started a petition to prevent the ban from being put in place, which has garnered over 3,500 signatures.

Speaking to ABC Radio Melbourne, Roundtree explained "I'm just trying to safeguard what many of us North's view as a cherished tradition of being able to bring our dogs into local pubs, select pubs, which they themselves wish to have them there.

"This is not a push to force all pubs to be dog-friendly."

Councillor Stephen Jolly from the City of Yarra reached out to Roundtree to offer his support and has made a donation.

Jolly explained to ABC Radio Melbourne that at a first glance, this push to ban dogs from pubs seems like revenue raising by the council.

"Lots of people in my area in Fitzroy and Collingwood take their dogs to pubs on a Sunday afternoon for a lazy sort of jazz session and they're no trouble at all.

"Not every pub has got to accept them but those that do love having the dogs there. It helps with people's mental health and it's just a lovely thing to do.

"I don't understand why the council would try to intervene and tell the publicans what they can and can't do.

He explained that there is no shortage of pubs in the city, with different atmospheres, different entertainment to suit everyone, and he believes the push to ban pooches from pubs is "overbearing" and "unnecessary."