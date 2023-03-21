One Man’s Strange Text Led To A Woman Finding Out He Was Using ChatGPT To Write His Messages

A woman recently told the New York Post of a text message she received from a guy she’s known for a couple of years. In part, the text read:

“I was surprised and hurt to hear you refer to me as a narcissist … I would appreciate it if you could share with me what behaviours or actions you have observed that led you to that conclusion.”

Recipient Kristen Ruby thought something was off. This didn’t sound like the guy. And there were no spelling mistakes. Something wasn’t right.

And it seems that a recent South Park episode may have played a role in inspiring men to use the AI tool to do their hard work for them. The episode, which was co-written by ChatGPT, showed the characters using the app to communicate with their girlfriends.

Introducing CupidBot. An app allegedly designed by former Tinder engineers, that does all the leg work. You tell it who you are and who you want to meet, and the AI bot does the rest. Right down to the scheduling of the dates.

Discussion about whether or not this is ethical practice is all over the internet and the answer should be a very obvious, no it bloody well isn’t.

The rate at which ChatGPT is developing is incredible, and scary too. Users of CupidBot can even select the type of tone they want to have when interacting with prospective partners, including rich guy, witty guy, nice guy and nonchalant guy.

And yes, scary though it potentially is, part of me is mildly amused at the idea of some basement dweller getting “witty guy” to score a date, only to turn up to dinner leaving their date to realise that not only is AI more charismatic and funny than him, it’s more hygienic too.