One Lucky Dad Has Best Father's Day Ever After Winning $2.5 Million Lotto

One lucky dad has scooped a $2.5 million lotto win on Father’s Day.

A Sydney dad has celebrated Father’s Day in the most unique way imaginable: by getting something he actually wanted.

The lucky papa said he plans on buying his wife a new car and helping out his adult children, who have “been doing it a bit tough.”

 He’s chosen to keep his name a secret, presumably in case he changes his mind about sharing the love with the kids, but by my calculation, a new car for the missus and a few bucks to the kids leaves… a crap tonne of cash remaining.

 Happy Father’s Day to the mystery bloke and his loot; this should make up for a lifetime of socks and deodorants for Father’s Day gifts!

