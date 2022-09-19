One In Three Aussies Are Still Very Keen to Work From Home & It's Becoming A Deal-Breaker

We all learnt a lot of different things during lockdown. How to bake bread, how far 5km is from our house and how much we really don’t want to commute to work every single day in gridlocked traffic or a sweaty packed train.

In this brave new world, working from home has become an appealing option for many Aussie employees.

A recent survey from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that one in three Aussies are so keen to work from home that they would quit their current job and look for a new one if their boss forced them to work full-time from the office. The survey also found that Australians worked from home two days a week, on average.

Sure, you have to set up your own desk at home, make your own coffee and miss out on free cake in the staff room when it’s Wendy’s birthday, but when it comes to remote work, the positives outweigh the negatives.

Cevat Giray Askoy, the lead author of the survey told the Age, “Working from home saves on time and money costs of commuting, and it offers more agility and flexibility in working arrangements.”

So, it looks like working from home is here to stay. I’m sure we’ll all eventually work in a virtual world, like Zuckerberg’s metaverse, and it will be a bizarre cyberpunk nightmare.