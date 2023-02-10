The Project

One In Four Aussies Admit To Sharing Streaming Accounts, New Study Finds

As streaming giant Netflix prepares to shut down password sharing, a new report has found that many of us Aussies share our streaming accounts with others.

The study, reported exclusively by The Guardian, found that according to a new government survey, 26 per cent of those who responded to the survey had allowed someone outside their home to use their login details for at least one streaming service in the previous three months.

The report also found that 11 per cent of respondents admitted to paying a small fee to gain access to one or multiple subscription services through a shared account.

The survey comes as Netflix last week accidentally leaked their rumoured set of guidelines to combat password sharing.

Users will be required to log in on each separate device on the set home network once every 30 days.

For those who do share an account outside of the original household, an additional monthly fee will need to be paid to add up to two extra users.

The online copyright infringement survey, conducted by research firm Orima on behalf of the attorney general's department, also found 39 per cent of people had engaged in online copyright infringement in the last three months, 26 per cent of that occurring in music.

A new category has been added to the survey to account for people who might share accounts as part of infringing activity.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus emphasised that the results of their survey would help the government's review of enforcement against online copyright infringement.

"The rate of Australians accessing online content unlawfully remains disturbingly high," he said in a statement.

"The Albanese government is committed to copyright laws that protect Australian artists and enable them to earn a living from their creative works while ensuring more people can continue to easily enjoy entertainment."

