The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

A new survey into Aussie streaming habits has revealed one in five of us are watching Netflix on the toilet.

Streaming giant Netflix partnered with YouGov to survey over a thousand Aussies on their streaming habits, with results showing that viewers are taking in their favourite shows in some unusual places, with 21 per cent of respondents admitting to streaming Netflix on the toilet.

In celebration of this unique viewing location, pop-up toilets in the theme of some of Netflix's most popular series have been set up in Sydney. 

The 'Squid Game', 'Heartbreak High' and 'Emily in Paris' themed toilets, or "tudunnies", can be found at Hickson Road Reserve in The Rocks in Sydney for one day only, on Thursday February 22. 

Aside from toilet insights, the survey also discovered that viewers are spending approximately 29.4 days per year streaming content, with 92 per cent of Netflix subscribers having completed a TV or movie marathon. 

The results also found that Australians love to engage in fandoms, with 29 per cent of those surveyed identifying as "fanatics", and 76 per cent believing that being part of a fandom can improve mental health. 

Australian fans also declared that their top 3 Netflix series were Stranger Things, Wednesday and The Witcher. 

Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues
NEXT STORY

Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

Advertisement

Related Articles

Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

Victoria's emergency services are preparing for more dangerous weather conditions a week after bushfires and storms razed properties and left half a million homes and businesses in the dark.
Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan is keeping his latest bare-naked trend going after gracing the cover of Vanity Fair in the nude.
Government Announces Overhaul To Stop Major Airlines Slot Hoarding

Government Announces Overhaul To Stop Major Airlines Slot Hoarding

If you’ve ever suffered from a delayed or cancelled flight with no explanation, it could be because of slot-hoarding.
Robert Irwin Graces The Cover Of The Women's Weekly

Robert Irwin Graces The Cover Of The Women's Weekly

Ahead of his debut as host of 'I'm A Celebrity', Robert Irwin has graced the cover of 'The Women's Weekly' magazine.
Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

A woman has revealed what primary school kids think are 'old people' names and it’s shocking news for millennials.