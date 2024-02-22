One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

Streaming giant Netflix partnered with YouGov to survey over a thousand Aussies on their streaming habits, with results showing that viewers are taking in their favourite shows in some unusual places, with 21 per cent of respondents admitting to streaming Netflix on the toilet.

In celebration of this unique viewing location, pop-up toilets in the theme of some of Netflix's most popular series have been set up in Sydney.

The 'Squid Game', 'Heartbreak High' and 'Emily in Paris' themed toilets, or "tudunnies", can be found at Hickson Road Reserve in The Rocks in Sydney for one day only, on Thursday February 22.

Aside from toilet insights, the survey also discovered that viewers are spending approximately 29.4 days per year streaming content, with 92 per cent of Netflix subscribers having completed a TV or movie marathon.

The results also found that Australians love to engage in fandoms, with 29 per cent of those surveyed identifying as "fanatics", and 76 per cent believing that being part of a fandom can improve mental health.

Australian fans also declared that their top 3 Netflix series were Stranger Things, Wednesday and The Witcher.