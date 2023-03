Powerball draw 1398 was won by a mystery ticket purchaser in Perth, but the ticket was sold to an individual who is yet to make contact with officials.

Gaming officials are hoping the delay is because West Australia had a long weekend.

The winning numbers were 18, 14, 13, 16, 21, 19 and 29 – the Powerball was 18.

The winner is not registered on LotteryWest’s player registration service.