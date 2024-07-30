Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

The couple are expecting their first child in January. After Murphy's race ended, Kottinen held up a sign that read, "Ryan, it's a girl!"

"I was walking back around, and Bridget was holding up a sign, and it said – 'Ryan, it's a girl,'" he told the Associated Press. "That was the first time I heard the gender."

"We both – we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone – like everyone – we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming)

Murphy is also a massive fan of the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife are also expecting a baby girl.

"I don't know how far along Trevor Lawrence and his wife are, but I think he has a daughter on the way, so I hope our daughters can be friends," Murphy said at the post-race press conference.