Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

American swimmer Ryan Murphy's wife, Bridget Kottinen, surprised him with the gender of their first baby after he won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke at the Paris Olympics.

The couple are expecting their first child in January. After Murphy's race ended, Kottinen held up a sign that read, "Ryan, it's a girl!"

"I was walking back around, and Bridget was holding up a sign, and it said – 'Ryan, it's a girl,'" he told the Associated Press. "That was the first time I heard the gender."

"We both – we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy," he said. "And everyone – like everyone – we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

 
Murphy is also a massive fan of the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife are also expecting a baby girl.

"I don't know how far along Trevor Lawrence and his wife are, but I think he has a daughter on the way, so I hope our daughters can be friends," Murphy said at the post-race press conference.

