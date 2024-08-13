The Project

Olympic Gold Medallist Hospitalised After Racing In River Seine

Irish Olympic gold medallist Daniel Wiffen revealed that he was rushed to hospital after falling ill after swimming in the Seine.

Wiffen, 23, won the 800-metre freestyle in the pool before swimming in the 10km open-water challenge.

He was forced to miss out on carrying Ireland’s flag at the Closing Ceremony after falling ill, but Wiffen has not disclosed what the illness was.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flagbearer,” Wiffen wrote.

“Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now.

“I hope everyone enjoys the evening and I hope to be well enough to seeing everyone when we get home.”

Wiffen was well enough to take part in the homecoming ceremony in Dublin.

The water quality of the Seine was a major talking point before the games, with protestors threatening to defecate in the Seine as a statement to the amount of money the French government was spending on the Olympics, $1.5 billion spent on cleaning up the Seine alone.

The Belgium mixed triathlon team had to withdraw from an event after Claire Michel was unable to be replaced after she was sick with an E. coli infection.

Swiss triathlete Adrien Brifford also experienced severe illness after his individual event.

