Olympic Gold Medalist BMX Rider Logan Martin Opens Up Gold Coast Home, Including Skatepark

The champion BMX rider announced his partnership with Airbnb to become a one-off host.

The lucky group of four will have an unforgettable getaway during the September school holidays and will be available to book on September 12.

It is a three-night stay for $16 AUD a night. This includes a once-in-a-lifetime BMX demonstration with none other than Logan himself.

Martin became the first-ever Olympic champion in the BMX freestyle event at the Tokyo games in 2020. His impressive collection of memorabilia, trophies and medals will be on display for the guests to enjoy.

“I stay in Airbnbs all over the world and love how these stays have given my family and I a unique way to explore amazing places and really authentically connect with new communities,” he said in a statement.

“As a Host, I will bring a unique and adventure-fuelled experience to my guests so they can create exciting lifelong memories – including a very special one-on-one BMX experience in my world-class skatepark in my backyard.”

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said, “Allowing guests to experience this once-in-a-lifetime BMX session with an Olympic champion like Logan in his unbelievable property speaks to the spirit of Airbnb Hosts around Australia and the world creating unforgettable experiences for their guests.

“As a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 2019, Airbnb has committed to providing accommodation provisions that reduce costs for Olympic Games organisers and stakeholders, minimise the need for construction of new accommodation infrastructure for the Olympic Games period, and generate direct revenue for local hosts and communities, providing travel options that are economically empowering, socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.”

Image: Airbnb