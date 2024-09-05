The Project

Olympic Champion Sisters Jess And Noemie Fox To Have Island Named In Their Honour

Olympic gold medallists Jess and Noemie Fox will have an island named after them at Penrith Whitewater Stadium, where they have spent countless hours training throughout their careers.

On Wednesday, the NSW government revealed that the island at the centre of Penrith Whitewater Stadium will now be known as Fox Island.

The sweet gesture is a nod to the Fox sister's incredible contributions to the paddling community, with the pair winning three gold medals between them at the Paris Olympics across kayaking and canoeing events.

Jess Fox has won three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals since her debut at the 2012 London Olympics, and is known as the most decorated canoe slalom athlete to date.

Noemie scored her first gold medal after winning the kayak cross at this year’s Olympic games in Paris, with proud sister Jess jumping in the water to celebrate her victory.

While speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Noemie called the day a “full-circle moment.”

“We spent probably the most part of our life here in Penrith on those rapids on the side of the riverbank, so I think it’s a bit of a full-circle moment to have those world championships here,” she said.

Jess said, “It’s amazing coming back from Paris to have this support, to have this engagement with our sport, with our community. Looking forward to the world championships and bringing the world to Penrith.

Speaking on the huge success of the Fox sisters, NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “A large part of Australia's most successful Olympics performance in history came down to two girls from Penrith, Jess and Noemie Fox, who honed their skills through countless hours on the rapids here at Penrith Whitewater Stadium," Mr Minns said.

The naming of Fox Island comes alongside a $3.2 million funding boost to Paddle Australia ahead of the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Championships, which is being hosted at the Penrith Whitewater Stadium in just over a year.

The championships will host 10 medal events, including canoe and kayak singles, canoe and kayak teams, and kayak cross.

"The Fox family are incredible ambassadors not just for their sport but for sport full stop and deserve the Fox Island honour for all they have contributed to Australia," Federal Sport Minister Annika Wells said.

