Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Bradbury leapt to fame when he won Australia's first Winter Olympics gold medal back in 2002.

Then in March last year, he leapt to the aid of four girls who were drowning off Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

Bradbury had been teaching his son Fynn to surf when he spotted what he thought was a person struggling in the choppy conditions. As he paddled out to assist, he saw that there were in fact four people struggling for their lives.

As Bradbury took one girl onto his board and paddled back to shore, he instructed his son to go get help from the lifeguards who assisted in saving the other three with Bradbury.

Bradbury was awarded the Commendation for Brave Conduct as part of the Governor-General's Australian Bravery awards, recognising ordinary people demonstrating extraordinary courage, and crediting some assistance from his Olympic muscle memory.

Bradbury told news outlets, "I was proud of myself, and I was proud that I was the person that was able to be in the right place at the right time to save those girls' lives. That performance will be one of the things that is in the top few things that I've done in my life."

