Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

The road to the Olympics is tough for any athlete, but equestrian Shane Rose has faced a truly dramatic path.

After competing in a mankini, Shane was stood down and then cleared after a public outcry.

Just weeks later, Shane broke 18 bones and ended up in ICU after falling off his horse. 

Following intensive rehab, he's back on that horse and ready for Paris, telling The Project that he doesn’t fall after experiencing a concussion.

“When I came to, apparently I was saying ‘What year is it?’ and ‘How long until the Olympics?’ And apparently, it was just on repeat for hours,” Shane said.

Shane said he is now dedicating the next two months to getting ready for Paris, after a gruelling rehabilitation. 

“It was pretty nasty but I've got a pretty good goal to aspire to,” he said.

“And then fortunately I was allowed to get out and spent three-and-a-half weeks down at the AIS in Canberra doing intense rehab which has got me back into a position where I'm actually ahead of schedule on my return.”

    We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Anthony Albanese being elected as the Prime Minister of Australia, and now rumours are swirling around when the PM will call the next election.
