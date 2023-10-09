Olivia Wilde Criticised For Shady Comment About Taylor Swift

Olivia Wilde shared a tweet which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

This is in response to the whirlwind of speculation and rumours surrounding the relationship between Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and the Cruel Summer singer.

Since the rumours started, Kelce’s jersey sales have jumped 400 per cent. NFL viewership has also skyrocketed as Swifties try to get a glimpse of the pop star at the games.

Wilde’s post has sparked a backlash from the internet, pointing out the Don’t Worry Darling director’s own dating history in response.

“Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” one X user wrote.

There was a lot of controversy when it appeared that Wilde and Styles started dating just after Wilde’s ex-husband Jason Sudeikis filed for divorce.

“I get it but like also … who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don’t remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating,” another wrote.

Many other users were quick to point out that Wilde was also not doing anything for climate change.

Some came to the defence of Wilde. “Agreed, Olivia! Taylor Swift’s influence combined with a climate scientist’s passion for change could make a powerful impact,” one user wrote.

“Imagine the awareness they could raise together!” another X user commented.

Someone even suggested that the entire tweet was a joke because no one, even celebrities, are doing anything for climate change.