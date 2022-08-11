Olivia Newton-John’s Family Formally Accepts Offer Of State Funeral

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith had accepted the offer on the family's behalf.

Mr Andrews said it would be more of a concert rather than a traditional service.

"The family was quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia's life," the premier told reporters on Thursday.

The British-born, Melbourne-raised performer died in her sleep at her California home on Monday aged 73.

Newton-John, best known for her role alongside John Travolta in the smash movie musical Grease, endured a recurring battle with breast cancer.

Newton-John battled breast cancer three times throughout her life after first being diagnosed in 1992.

Her experience led her to create the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to fund research into cancer therapies.

She also founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer (ONJ) Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, which supports people living with the disease.

Austin Health, home of the research centre, described Newton-John as a "driving force" whose kindness and light was irrepressible.

"The ONJ Centre was her dream, and we are proud of everything we achieved together," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We will continue our work to honour her legacy."

Newton-John was admitted to the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2002 and made a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019.

Across Australia on Tuesday night, famous landmarks - including the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne's Flinders Street Station and the MCG, and Optus Stadium in Perth - were bathed in pink light as tribute to Newton-John and her contribution to breast cancer awareness.

AAP with The Project.