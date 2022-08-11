The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Olivia Newton-John’s Family Formally Accepts Offer Of State Funeral

Olivia Newton-John’s Family Formally Accepts Offer Of State Funeral

Olivia Newton-John's family has formally accepted the offer of a state memorial service for Australians to publicly mourn the beloved entertainer.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith had accepted the offer on the family's behalf.

Mr Andrews said it would be more of a concert rather than a traditional service.

"The family was quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia's life," the premier told reporters on Thursday.

The British-born, Melbourne-raised performer died in her sleep at her California home on Monday aged 73.

Newton-John, best known for her role alongside John Travolta in the smash movie musical Grease, endured a recurring battle with breast cancer.

Newton-John battled breast cancer three times throughout her life after first being diagnosed in 1992.

Her experience led her to create the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to fund research into cancer therapies.

She also founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer (ONJ) Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, which supports people living with the disease.

Austin Health, home of the research centre, described Newton-John as a "driving force" whose kindness and light was irrepressible.

"The ONJ Centre was her dream, and we are proud of everything we achieved together," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We will continue our work to honour her legacy."

Newton-John was admitted to the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2002 and made a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019.

Across Australia on Tuesday night, famous landmarks - including the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne's Flinders Street Station and the MCG, and Optus Stadium in Perth - were bathed in pink light as tribute to Newton-John and her contribution to breast cancer awareness.

AAP with The Project.

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches
NEXT STORY

PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

    PSA For Men: Hold A Small Dog In Your Dating Profile Pic To Get More Matches

    Researchers from the University of Jaén in Spain has discovered the key to get those right swipes.
    Thin Brows Are In. All In Favour Say "Eye"

    Thin Brows Are In. All In Favour Say "Eye"

    In news that is sure to raise a few thicker eyebrows and appeal to the tweezer industry it looks like the skinny brow is making a comeback.
    Smart Kitty Flap Blocks Cat From Brining In Prey

    Smart Kitty Flap Blocks Cat From Brining In Prey

    An entrepreneur developed a cat flap that locks if the feline is holding some prey.
    Study Shows 82% Of Australians Experience One Form Of Interpersonal Violence In Sport As A Child

    Study Shows 82% Of Australians Experience One Form Of Interpersonal Violence In Sport As A Child

    A study conducted by Victoria University unearths some shocking numbers around children’s sport.
    Scientists Claim These 8 Things Are What Causes Us To Age Quicker

    Scientists Claim These 8 Things Are What Causes Us To Age Quicker

    Ageing is a gift, but we don’t always want to “look” older. So here are the eight things that according to scientists age us faster than we’d like.