The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Olivia Newton-John To Be Honoured At State Memorial In Melbourne On February 26

Olivia Newton-John To Be Honoured At State Memorial In Melbourne On February 26

Late performer Olivia Newton-John will be honoured in a state memorial following her death from breast cancer at age 73.

The Grease star will be remembered at a free, ticketed service to be held on Sunday, February 26 featuring tributes from family and friends.

The event at Hamer Hall, at Arts Centre Melbourne, will include a performance from singer Delta Goodrem, who played Newton-John in a 2018 miniseries.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hailed Newton-John as a hero for her contributions to the arts, philanthropy and raising cancer awareness.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world – her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation," he said.

"We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."

NFL Superstar Tom Brady Announces Retirement, Saying This Time It's 'For Good'
NEXT STORY

NFL Superstar Tom Brady Announces Retirement, Saying This Time It's 'For Good'

Advertisement

Related Articles

NFL Superstar Tom Brady Announces Retirement, Saying This Time It's 'For Good'

NFL Superstar Tom Brady Announces Retirement, Saying This Time It's 'For Good'

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Tour, Citing That He Is “Not Physically Capable”

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Tour, Citing That He Is “Not Physically Capable”

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne cancels his European and UK tour citing ongoing health issues.
King Charles Will Not Appear On New Australian $5 Note, Replaced With Indigenous Design

King Charles Will Not Appear On New Australian $5 Note, Replaced With Indigenous Design

The late Queen Elizabeth II's portrait will be taken off the $5 note and replaced with an Indigenous design.
Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Without Australian Dates

Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Without Australian Dates

Superstar singer Beyoncé has announced her Renaissance World Tour with no Australian dates.
Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Barbie doll creator Mattel has introduced their first doll with scoliosis.