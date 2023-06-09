“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Although not yet confirmed, Rosie is believed to be the oldest living cat in the UK. The current record is held by 27-year-old Flossie of London.

Living in Norwich, Rosie and her owner are currently waiting for verification on the milestone birthday from the Guinness World Records.

Rosie’s owner, 72-year-old Lila Brissett, explained to the BBC that all of her animals have lived to a “ripe old age”, but Rosie has survived them all.

Rosie was born on June 1, 1991, and was a rescue cat. Mrs Brisset said that Rosie has only had to visit the vet twice in her 32 years of living.

Brisset explained that Rosie is enjoying a lot of “eating and sleeping” these days.

“She is lovely,” she told the BBC. “I love my animals, but I don’t think I will have any more pets now as I can’t walk very far.”

The record holder for the world’s oldest cat is Creme Puff. Creme Puff was born on 3 August 1967 and lived to be 38 years old when he passed away on 6 August 2005.

Image: Lila Brissett