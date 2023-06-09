The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Tortoiseshell cat, Rosie, celebrated her 32nd birthday with a little salmon birthday cake.

Although not yet confirmed, Rosie is believed to be the oldest living cat in the UK. The current record is held by 27-year-old Flossie of London.

Living in Norwich, Rosie and her owner are currently waiting for verification on the milestone birthday from the Guinness World Records.

Rosie’s owner, 72-year-old Lila Brissett, explained to the BBC that all of her animals have lived to a “ripe old age”, but Rosie has survived them all.

Rosie was born on June 1, 1991, and was a rescue cat. Mrs Brisset said that Rosie has only had to visit the vet twice in her 32 years of living.

Brisset explained that Rosie is enjoying a lot of “eating and sleeping” these days.

“She is lovely,” she told the BBC. “I love my animals, but I don’t think I will have any more pets now as I can’t walk very far.”

The record holder for the world’s oldest cat is Creme Puff. Creme Puff was born on 3 August 1967 and lived to be 38 years old when he passed away on 6 August 2005.

Image: Lila Brissett

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World
NEXT STORY

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

Advertisement

Related Articles

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

We all need to find ways to calm our brains down, and often we turn to music.
Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

One man in America is on a mission to collect what he claims is the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes, with a whopping 1,586 VHS tapes already in his possession.
Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

A student reached out to his teacher from 20 years ago, saying that he was the reason and inspiration behind his career path, and the internet was moved.
Women’s World Cup Set To Break Attendance World Record For A Standalone Women’s Event

Women’s World Cup Set To Break Attendance World Record For A Standalone Women’s Event

This year’s FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand is not only on track to become the most attended Women’s World Cup ever, it's also set to break the record for the most attended standalone women’s event in history.
New Study Shows Alcohol Increases The Risk Of 60 Diseases, Including 33 That Had Not Been Previously Associated With Drinking

New Study Shows Alcohol Increases The Risk Of 60 Diseases, Including 33 That Had Not Been Previously Associated With Drinking

A recent study has shown that drinking alcohol can increase the risk of developing 60 diseases, with 33 of those not previously linked to drinking alcohol.