Oldest Australian Celebrates 110th Birthday With Own Line Of Heinz Baked Beans

Australia’s oldest man Ken Weeks was treated to a very special 110th birthday after Heinz surprised him with his own line of baked beans!

Baked beans, we all love them. They taste delicious, are convenient and relatively healthy, being a good source of beans and your daily recommended intake of sugary tomato sauce.

Whether it's served on toast in the morning or eaten straight from the can at 3 in the morning, baked beans make for the perfect meal any time of day.

One of the most devoted and long-standing fans of Heinz Baked Beans had the fortunate opportunity to have his picture featured on the can.

Australia’s oldest man, Ken Weeks, has had his likeness featured on the iconic tin of Heinz Beanz.

Ken has savoured the delightful taste of beans throughout his entire life. As reported by Nine News, he has been enjoying beans from his early childhood all the way to his current age of 110 years.

When the folks at Heinz learned that Australia's oldest man had a fondness for beans on toast, they chose to pay tribute to Ken by showcasing a charming painting on their bean cans.

These limited-edition cans, totalling 300, were unveiled on Ken's birthday, accompanied by a card and a message from King Charlie himself.

Enjoy the baked beans Ken and have a wonderful birthday!

