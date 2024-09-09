The Project

Old Woolworths Receipt Reveals The Grim Reality Of Inflation

An old Woolworths receipt from 2021 has revealed the grim reality of inflation and just how much more Aussies are paying for their groceries compared to three years ago.

An internet user shared a photo of her Melbourne Woolworths receipt on X, highlighting how everyday items like coffee grounds, potato chips and stain removers have surged in price, with some items rising well past the official inflation level of 3.8 per cent by the end of June.

“We all knew we’re being ripped off! Australians are now paying up to 200% more for basic grocery items than they were a few years ago!” she wrote.

“Oh but inflations… currently back at around 3.8% … yeh (sic) my ass it is!!”

The X user’s receipt shows she bought a 250g packet of Bega cheese for $4.50 in 2021, today that same item sells for $6, discounted from $7.50.

She also bought Deli fresh Champagne leg ham for $2.50 for 100g, according to the receipt, while current prices show that that would put you back $4.20.

And a 200g bag of Delta ground coffee was $2.50, but now sells for $4.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed the price of food has risen 17 per cent for working households since March 2020.

Speaking on grocery prices, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chair of the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission, said: “We know grocery prices have become a major concern for the millions of Australians experiencing cost of living pressures,” its chair Gina said in January.

“When it comes to fresh produce, we understand that many farmers are concerned about weak correlation between the price they receive for their produce and the price consumers pay at the checkout.”

A poll conducted by Roy Morgan highlighted that Australians were trusting major supermarkets, Coles and Woolworths, less and less and that it is expected the retailers’ reputations would continue to decline in coming years.

Roy Morgan chief Michele Levine said, “We have been tracking trust and distrust of brands in Australia for more than seven years, but we have never seen a reputational crash as dramatic as Coles and Woolworths – not even Qantas.”

