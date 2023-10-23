Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

The location for this epic night was revealed just 48 hours before the grand opening, adding a touch of mystery and excitement to the event.

Carousel Darlinghurst turned out to be the host of the inaugural Fried Side Club, with attendees entering the club through a KFC-inspired shopfront, which featured a hidden entrance via a refrigerator.

A delightful mix of delicious chicken and beats, all eleven herbs and spices were there - including a secret twelfth spice only available by the ounce in bathroom stalls.

The night out was headlined by Aussie producer Luude, who brought the beats and vibes that had partygoers wiping up the dance floor better than a moist-towelette.

As if the night couldn't get any better, the Fried Side Club had a heartwarming surprise, with all proceeds from ticket sales and exclusive merchandise going towards the KFC Youth Foundation, supporting youth mental health and wellbeing.