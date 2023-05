Hugo Burnand, famed for taking their wedding portrait in 2005, captured the couple in their regalia shortly after the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

The images were captured in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.

The king is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of three thrones made for the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.