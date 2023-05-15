The Project

Office Worker Asks If Padlocked Milk Is 'Peak Pettiness' Or 'Justifiable'

Office politics is always a strange thing to navigate, and one person has taken to Reddit to ask if a colleague has gone too far.

A U.K. worker, Vented55, posted a photo of a milk carton with a padlock on it in the office fridge.

"Peak pettiness or justifiable security in the office kitchen?" they captioned it.

Commenters could see both sides, with many saying it was justified because there would be a reason the person had started to lock it up.

"It's kind of both at once. If people didn't take what's not theirs, there would be no need. I wouldn't go that far with milk, but people lost food at the last place I was at," said one Redditor.

"As someone who used to buy a 2 pints of milk every week, only for it to be completely empty by Wednesday morning, I totally understand the rationale," said another.

"If there wasn't any stealing, then there wouldn't be any need," added one person.

Image: Reddit/Vented55

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

