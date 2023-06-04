Obscure Road Rule Costing Drivers A Hefty Fine And Three Demerit Points

You can get hit with a pricey fine if you are caught with your arm out of your vehicle window, whether that be if you’re waving farewell to friends or family, or just stretching your arm. This is the same for passengers.

“Even winding down the window and stretching your arm outside to cool down could also get in trouble,” Budget Direct told NCA NewsWire.

“According to all state and territories’ driving regulations, it is illegal for any part of your body to be outside a moving vehicle at any time,” Budget Direct explains.

However, authorities will not fine you if you use your arm to signal a right turn, a signal that you are slowing down or stopping.

Another important road rule that Budget Direct has reminded drivers of is that it is illegal to drive with your pet on your lap.

“Not only is this dangerous to yourself and other drivers as the unrestrained dog could obstruct your view or interfere with your driving, but should you lose control, your pet could be seriously harmed from an impact,” the insurer explained.

“So even if your pooch is the size of teacup, just don’t risk it.”

Even the customary horn toot as you drive away from a family event could land you in trouble. A horn should only be used in a warning situation.

“It is actually illegal to use your horn across all of Australia unless you are warning other drivers that your vehicle is approaching, trying to get animals off the road, or, as part of an antitheft or alcohol interlock device,” Budget Direct said.

“In all other circumstances, you could be breaking the law.”