Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

The band, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam, the band's frontman.

"This is it, this is happening," the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff on July 4 next year.

Oasis will play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which included the singles Don't Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the break-up.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel, the band's guitarist and songwriter, said at the time.

While the Gallagher brothers haven't performed together since both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They've also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

In 2011, Noel told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam started wielding a guitar "like an axe ... and he's swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?"

In 2019, Liam told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

"The most important thing is about me and him being brothers," he said. "He thinks I'm desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn't join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.

"I don't know what his problem is," he continued. "I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants. You can't do that with me."

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Oasis was already teed up to release a new collection, Definitely Maybe - Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions, celebrating the anniversary of their 1994 debut album.