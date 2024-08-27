The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

British rock band Oasis will reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

The band, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam, the band's frontman.

"This is it, this is happening," the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff on July 4 next year.

Oasis will play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which included the singles Don't Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the break-up.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel, the band's guitarist and songwriter, said at the time.

While the Gallagher brothers haven't performed together since both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They've also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

In 2011, Noel told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam started wielding a guitar "like an axe ... and he's swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?"

In 2019, Liam told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

"The most important thing is about me and him being brothers," he said. "He thinks I'm desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn't join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.

"I don't know what his problem is," he continued. "I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants. You can't do that with me."

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Oasis was already teed up to release a new collection, Definitely Maybe - Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions, celebrating the anniversary of their 1994 debut album.

13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride
NEXT STORY

13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride

Advertisement

Related Articles

13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride

13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride

Another ride at Sea World has broken down with passengers stuck on board, just days after a similar event happened at the Gold Coast theme park.
Statement From Astron About The Donald Rare Earth And Mineral Sands Project In Wimmera

Statement From Astron About The Donald Rare Earth And Mineral Sands Project In Wimmera

Contextual Information from Astron Managing Director, Tiger Brown
Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

Afghanistan's Taliban has ratified a law that requires women to cover their faces with a veil and bans their voices in public.
Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

Iceland is experiencing a cucumber shortage after a recipe using grated cucumbers went viral on TikTok.
Carlton Coach Michael Voss Hailed Hero After Stopping Alleged Car Thieves

Carlton Coach Michael Voss Hailed Hero After Stopping Alleged Car Thieves

Carlton coach Michael Voss has been hailed a hero after he stopped an alleged car thief who had crashed a car near a Melbourne café.