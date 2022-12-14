NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Apologises After Being Caught Calling Another Politician An "Arrogant P***k" 

The remark was made after David Seymour, the head of the libertarian ACT Party, spent around seven minutes during Question Time grilling Ms. Ardern about the performance of her government.

After sitting down, Ms. Ardern made a side comment about her deputy Grant Robertson that sounded like "he's such an arrogant p***ck."

Although she could hardly be heard on Parliament TV, her desk microphone picked up some of Speaker Adrian Rurawhe's speech in the background.

The comment was not heard by Mr. Seymour.

Mr. Seymour didn't bring up a point of order in the House until The Herald brought up the remarks and asked him to comment on them, citing Ms. Ardern's "exceedingly unparliamentary remark."

Overall, the incident seems to be being viewed as a minor blip in Ardern's tenure as Prime Minister, and Seymour forgave her candid comments.

Jacinda Ardern has apparently texted Mr Seymour to apologise. Mr Seymour stated that Ms Ardern "apologised, she shouldn't have made the comments, and that, as her mum said, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it" in her message to him.

Mr Seymour said he respected some of Ms Ardern's political skills and said he had written back to thank her for the apology and wish her a Merry Christmas.

It remains to be seen how the controversy will affect her political standing and the future of the controversial policy.

In saying that, if we were to judge solely by Twitter responses, her popularity would jump 20% in polls for telling it like it is.