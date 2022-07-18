The Project

Nurses From Blacktown and Westmead In NSW Strike For More Staff

Two Sydney hospitals, Blacktown & Westmead have seen nurses strike before and after their shifts to highlight the dangerously low staffing levels in their hospitals.

Hospital workers across the country have been stretched thin due to another surge of Covid cases and increasing flu cases following from almost 3 years of pandemic.

Nurses gathered outside Blacktown and Westmead Hospitals on Monday morning to bring attention to the issue of understaffing and dangerous ratios which they state compromise their patients and themselves.

A key issue nurses wish to highlight is overcrowding, which they worry has resulted in Covid-19 patients spending too long near non-Covid patients. 

NSW Health Department issued a statement from a spokesperson who noted more than 2700 health workers are in isolation across the state last week. 

Nurses state the amount of staff in isolation is compounding the chronic understaffing.

“NSW Health acknowledges and greatly appreciates the nurses and midwives in our public health system for the critical work they do and the difference they make every day,” the spokesman said at the time.

“The NSW government and NSW Health continue to engage in talks with the union and remain committed to reaching a resolution in the best interests of our patients and our healthcare workers.”

