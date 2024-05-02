Number Of Aussies Travelling To Japan For Cherry Blossom Season Doubles

The Japan National Tourism Organisation said the first quarter of 2024 has seen a 46 per cent increase in Australians visitors compared to the same period in 2019.

Each year, visitors travel to Japan to witness the Sakura bloom, with cherry blossom season kicking off in March and running through to May.

The JNTO also saw a 87.4 per cent increase in March visitors compared to 2019 numbers.

According to news.com.au, Sydney Airport’s first quarter data shows travellers from Japan to Australia are down 16.4 per cent compared to the same time 2019.

It comes after last year’s news that Tokyo had taken over Bali as Australia’s favourite travel destination.