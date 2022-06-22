The Project

Nudie Swim Takes Place To Celebrate Winter Solstice In Tasmania

In Hobart, naked swimmers celebrated the passing of the longest night of the year and the end of Dark Mofo.

Not everyone is comfortable enough to be naked in front of a large group of people like these brave souls. Maybe it helps, especially for men, when it's the middle of winter – much less to see if you catch my drift.

Despite the fact that the air temperature was five degrees and the water was roughly 11, about 2,000 swimmers plunged nude into Hobart's River Derwent to mark the end of the longest night.

Swimmers gathered early in the morning, bundled in their coats and towels, before discarding their gear and plunging into the sea in mass.

According to ABC, Nude swim manager Gemma Chisholm said the swim's popularity had grown, and many people had to be turned away, with tickets selling out two days after going on sale.

Before we continue, 'Nude swim manager' wins the job title of the year.

Why do so many people want to put themselves through completely avoidable vulnerability and pain?

The annual Dark Mofo nudist solstice swim promises "renewal and resurrection" to those ready to strip naked in the Tasmanian winter.

Kerry Watson and Colin Sandbach, both from New South Wales, joined the swim after conducting an internet search for the finest winter activities in Tasmania.

Kerry loves pushing her body to new limits and stepping out of her comfort zone.

Rach on Twitter posted: Well that Winter Solstice swim sure blew out some of the cobwebs.

There's no denying you would feel refreshed and invigorated…and numb.

Congratulations to all those who took part in the spectacular event, I'm off to take a very hot shower.

    

    

    A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
