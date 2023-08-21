NSYNC Set To Reunite With Justin Timberlake In New Movie

According to Entertainment Tonight, NSYNC and its five original members, including Justin Timberlake, are expected to release a new single for Trolls Band Together.

It would be their first song together since ‘Girlfriend’ in 2001.

Timberlake has been the voice of the character Branch in the first two instalments of the franchise films.

He’s back again for the new film expected to drop in November, and the trailer for the animated flick offers several hints that an NSYNC reunion is on the cards.

Branch and his four brothers are expected to be in a group together called ‘BroZone’.

The dialogue hints at a reunion with several references to the group, including the phrase ‘Branch, we’re out of sync’ and ‘We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets’.

Universal Pictures have not yet confirmed the news of NSYNC’s roles in the film and if they are contributing a song to the soundtrack.

NSYNC last recorded material in 2002, before Timberlake left the group in 2004, and the group officially disbanded in 2007.

Trolls Band Together is set to hit theatres on November 17, when all will be revealed.