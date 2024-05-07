NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

Officers will be able to stop and search people using the wand without reasonable suspicion or a warrant under the laws designed to crack down on knife crime.

The legislation will be modelled on police search powers used in Queensland, named after teenager Jack Beasley, who was stabbed to death on the Gold Coast in 2019.

His father Brett Beasley has received thousands of messages from police and the community calling for Jack's Law to be introduced in NSW, he told Sydney radio on Tuesday.

"It'll be absolutely scary to find out how many people are actually walking around armed ... give it six months, you'll see how many weapons are off the streets," Mr Beasley told 2GB.

More than 500 weapons have been taken off the streets in Queensland since the reforms were introduced in March 2023.

NSW Premier Chris Minns says the government will implement the so-called "wanding" powers in Australia's most populous state after a spate of high-profile knife attacks that shocked Sydney, including the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre rampage where six people were killed in April.

The powers, hailed a success in Queensland, allow police to use hand-held metal detectors without warrants in designated night precincts and around transit hubs.

"In recent weeks and months, we have all borne witness to the devastating outcomes of knife-related violence," Mr Minns said.

"NSW will simply not accept these kinds of crimes." Under the NSW plans revealed on Monday, police will be able to search without a warrant in designated areas, including transport hubs, shopping centres and nightlife and entertainment precincts.

The powers can be used "in circumstances where a relevant weapons offence/knife crime have occurred within the past six months", the government said.

The authority will last for 12 hours, with an option to extend.

The reforms will also make it illegal to sell knives to anyone under 18, with exemptions for those who need a knife for work or study.

With AAP.