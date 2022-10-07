NSW Weather Conditions To Deteriorate Over Next 24 Hours, Warning Of Potential Floods.

The weather alert comes as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warns that parts of inland and central NSW are set to experience its most significant flooding of the year.

"Over the next 24-36 hours, we are likely to see increased rainfall across southern inland places like Bathurst and also across Sydney," NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said today.

"We are expecting weather conditions to deteriorate over this time, and on that basis, we're asking communities to work with us."

The Bureau this morning upgraded its flood advice for the communities along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers.

The two waterways have been upgraded from minor to moderate flooding.

"We are conscious of the fact that your communities have experienced four floods within an 18-month period and acknowledge the anxiety some of you will be feeling," Cooke said.

"The SES are very well prepared ... we have prepositioned resources right across NSW."

There are also concerns for those who have made the journey to the Bathurst 1000, with travellers having been issued a harsh reminder as the wet weather lingers.

"We know floodwaters can rise very rapidly; the ground is saturated," Deputy Premier, Police Minister and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said.

"If you go into floodwaters, what you're doing is not only putting your life and your passengers' lives at risk, you're also putting the lives of our emergency service personnel at risk as well.

" Please don't risk it."