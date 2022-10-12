NSW & Victoria End Their Pandemic Declaration, Mandatory Isolation Now Not Enforced

The news has delivered mixed feelings amongst community members, with some relieved to see the beginning of the end of the pandemic and others anxious about the spread of COVID.

Leading epidemiologist and director of the Doherty Institute, Sharon Lewin, told the ABC it's an appropriate move for the current situation.

"It's a clear sign we're in a different phase of the pandemic. We've got a large number of people who have been vaccinated, been infected or both. [There's] high levels of hybrid immunity," she says.

"We know that the disease impact is lower from COVID. And numbers are low." she said.

People who contract COVID are still encouraged to stay home and isolate from others as much as possible and feasible, however, it will no longer be enforced.