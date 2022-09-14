NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

It will see workers deactivating opal travel card readers across the state.

In a statement, RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said, “This will allow commuters to travel around the network for free. If there is no way to tap on or off, then they cannot be fined. This action is coupled with our transport officers not issuing fines and cautions,’’

“You can turn the gates off in any way under this action. For example, by pressing the emergency egress button, flicking the internal switch on legacy gates, or tripping the circuit breaker for the standalone opal ‘poles’.

“We need to make sure that all gates get switched off and stay off. If anyone comes to your station to switch the opal readers back on, please let us know immediately as this may constitute adverse action.”

Other actions the union are taking include a ban on wearing lanyards or name badges, a ban on making announcements regarding the opal card procedures as well as a ban on station staff participating in online training or online instructions.

These will also start next Wednesday.