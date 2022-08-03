The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Trades Minister Stuart Ayres Quits Over Barilaro Job Scandal

NSW Trades Minister Stuart Ayres Quits Over Barilaro Job Scandal

Stuart Ayres resigned as NSW trade minister and deputy Liberal Leader after a draft review into the John Barilaro US job scandal found he may have breached the ministerial code of conduct.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said his resignation follows a briefing he received from the Department of Premier and Cabinet on Tuesday.

The draft report "raised a concern as to whether Mr Ayres had complied with the ministerial code of conduct", the premier said on Wednesday.

"When I put these matters to Mr Ayres, he offered his resignation from the ministry and as deputy leader Parliamentary Liberal Party," he said.

"An investigation will now be undertaken to determine if Mr Ayres has breached the ministerial code of conduct," he said.

The appointment of the former NSW deputy premier and Nationals leader to a US trade job earlier this year has been an escalating scandal for the government for nearly two months.

The recruitment process is also the subject of a NSW parliamentary inquiry which resumes on Wednesday, with Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown to give evidence.

AAP With The Project

UK Grandad Discovers He's Been Misspelling His Name
NEXT STORY

UK Grandad Discovers He's Been Misspelling His Name

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK Grandad Discovers He's Been Misspelling His Name

UK Grandad Discovers He's Been Misspelling His Name

A UK grandad named Allan finds out his name actually should only have one 'L'
Parenting Expert Claims You Shouldn’t Be Forcing Your Kids Share Toys

Parenting Expert Claims You Shouldn’t Be Forcing Your Kids Share Toys

Most parents would probably tell their child to share their toys, but some experts have claimed that forcing them to share can do more harm than good.
The Most Beautiful Place In The World In Is The North Of England, According To Science

The Most Beautiful Place In The World In Is The North Of England, According To Science

Chester in the northwest of England has been found to be the most beautiful city in the world based on science.
A Hotel Chain Has Introduced Talking Pillows For Those Lonely Nights

A Hotel Chain Has Introduced Talking Pillows For Those Lonely Nights

A U.S. hotel chain, Days Inn by Wyndham, has introduced talking pillows to a select number of its properties to keep its patrons company.
Cheese May Be ‘Gouda’ For Your Bone Health, But Only Certain Types

Cheese May Be ‘Gouda’ For Your Bone Health, But Only Certain Types

Most of us love tucking into a cheese board or toastie, and often tell ourselves all that calcium is also doing our bones some good. However, scientists have uncovered that may not be the case.