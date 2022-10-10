NSW To Remove Hidden Speed Cameras Following Public Pressure

The NSW government is accused of performing a "spectacular backflip" after ditching its unpopular policy of removing signs warning drivers about mobile speed cameras.

Fixed signs for mobile speed cameras were taken down in November 2020, leading to a massive spike in revenue raised from low-level speeding offences.

The number where the limit was exceeded by 10km/h or less went from 3,222 in October 2020 to 27,855 by February 2021.

Roads Minister Natalie Ward announced on Monday that additional warning signs around mobile speed cameras would return next year, saying the government had listened to community feedback.

"Ensuring our local roads are as safe as possible for pedestrians and motorists is an absolute priority for this government," she said.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said the government previously collected around $4 million a year in low-range speeding fines; however following 2020 that number skyrocketed to about $45 million during one financial year.

"The government's basically admitted what we've already known for many years now. This has been revenue raising on a giant scale." Minns said.