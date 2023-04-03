NSW To Ban Mobile Phones From All Public High Schools

Premier Chris Minns made a Labor election promise that phones would be banned, bringing high schools into line with public primary schools as well as schools in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

From Monday, the education department will begin consulting with schools on options available to enforce the ban.

"A blanket ban in high schools will create a level playing field, reduce distractions in classrooms, help address cyberbullying issues and improve student learning outcomes," Education Minister Prue Car said.

"We know that parents across the state are concerned about the impact that devices like smartphones are having on their kids' learning and mental health.

One option is having students deposit phones on trolleys at the start of each school day and pick them up after the final bell rings, as is the case in Condell Park High School in Sydney's southwest.

"This means teachers and students are focusing on teaching and learning with no interruptions," principal Susie Mobayed said in a statement.

"There's also no room for cyberbullying, social media or taking photos and videos during the school day."

Other schools use lockable pouches, lockers, bags or simply make the students hand in their phones at the beginning of the school day, the government said.

With AAP.