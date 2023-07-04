The Project

NSW See Record-High Breast Cancer Screening Rates

After record lows in mammogram screenings, more than 37,000 women had mammograms at BreastScreen NSW clinics in May, the highest monthly figure in the state's history.

BreastScreen NSW clinics are seeing women line up in droves for quick breast cancer screenings.

More than 371,000 women had a mammogram during the 2022-23 financial year, a record-high for BreastScreen NSW.

Meanwhile, more than 37,000 women had mammograms in May alone, breaking the state's monthly figure record.

Acting NSW Premier Prue Car is urging women to keep up the momentum.

"If you're over 50 and haven't had a mammogram since June 2021 - don't wait for a letter in the mail," she in a statement said on Tuesday.

"Pick up the phone or go online to book in your breast screen - it could save your life."

Since BreastScreen Australia began in 1991, per-capita deaths from breast cancer have fallen 45 per cent among women aged 50 to 74.

