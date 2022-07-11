The Project

NSW Scraps $25 Million Flag Proposal, But Will Still Add Aboriginal Flag To Sydney Harbour Bridge

NSW Scraps $25 Million Flag Proposal, But Will Still Add Aboriginal Flag To Sydney Harbour Bridge

The New South Wales government has confirmed they will not proceed with the $25 million proposals to add an additional flag pole to the Sydney Harbour bridge.

The NSW government announced plans to add the Aboriginal flag to the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge earlier this year, however, the cost of the undertaking was met with public scrutiny.

The plan was alleged to cost a whopping $25 million, which the government later stated: “Did not pass the pub test”.

It has now been confirmed that the government will replace the NSW state flag with the Aboriginal flag, enabling them to avoid the cost of adding an additional flag pole. 

A new home is planned for the state flag.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet stated late on Sunday evening that the money saved from the change of plans will be spent on Indigenous initiatives.

The Aboriginal flag had been flying on the Sydney Harbour Bridge this week in place of the NSW state flag for NAIDOC week. 

Dominic Perrottet further stated in regards to replacing the NSW state flag; “What we’ve learnt is a lot of people across the state don’t appreciate the NSW flag or the state’s history, and that is because they see themselves as Australians first and not as their state.”

