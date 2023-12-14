The Project

NSW Residents Asked To Turn Off Aircon As Blackout Looms

NSW residents have been told to turn off air conditioning and to delay using non-essential appliances as a heatwave puts pressure on the state’s energy grid.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a heatwave warning as temperatures in Western Sydney are set to soar at 40 C and 37 C in Sydney.

NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe has urged households to limit their non-essential energy usage during Thursday’s peak time between 5 pm and 9 pm.

“Every small bit of action that we take will make it much easier to make sure that the grid stays on and there’s not a problem,” she said.

“No one is forced to do any of this. We’re just simply saying, when you go home tonight, if you don’t need to use your dryer, or you don’t need to put the dishwasher on until tomorrow morning, just please do that.”

Minister Sharpe said that a unit had gone out at one of NSW’s coal-fired power stations, putting strain on the system. She stressed that this wasn’t “unusual” activity.

Sharpe also warned the state may experience more shortfalls as the state is set to experience a hot summer.

“We’re going to have hotter days over the summer, and particularly when we head into February when everyone is back at work, and we’re no longer on school holidays,” she said.

“Three or four days of hot weather will make it very tough for people, so partly this is about working through those issues today… and looking at what else we can do as things actually get a bit more challenging.”

